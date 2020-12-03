Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is teaming up with the Maryland Food Bank to help the city’s Broadway East community.
The company is donating $15,000 to support three Pantry on The Go events in the area. That’s the equivalent of 45,000 meals.
Amazon hopes the money will increase access to fresh, nutritional foods for those most in need.
Between March and October, the Maryland Food Bank distributed enough food to provide 35 million meals.
That’s a 96 percent increase over last year’s distribution rate during the same period.