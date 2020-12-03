BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a one-year-old baby girl’s death in October after she was found not breathing in a Baltimore home.
An officer was flagged down in the 600 block of Mosher Street on October 8 and brought to a home where they found the one-year-old.
The officer performed CPR until medics arrived and took the child to Shock Trauma. However, despite doctors’ efforts, one-year-old Zariea Dixon died on October 10.
Her body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy, who ruled her death was due to head and neck injuries sustained as a result of being abused. It was ruled a homicide on December 2.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.