By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are hoping the public can help them identify this John Doe.

The unresponsive man was found along the 800 block of East Baltimore Street around 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Do you know this man? Baltimore Police need help to identify him.

He had no identification on him and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He’s about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

Officers have been unable to identify this man and are hoping someone will recognize him by this computer-generated sketch.

 

Anyone with information as to this person’s identity should call the Baltimore Police Department at (410) 396-2422 or dial 911.

