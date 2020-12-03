Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are hoping the public can help them identify this John Doe.
The unresponsive man was found along the 800 block of East Baltimore Street around 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 5.
He had no identification on him and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He’s about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.
Officers have been unable to identify this man and are hoping someone will recognize him by this computer-generated sketch.
Anyone with information as to this person’s identity should call the Baltimore Police Department at (410) 396-2422 or dial 911.