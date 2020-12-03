ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate continued to climb Thursday as the state recorded more than 2,000 new cases and 48 new deaths, data from the state’s health department showed.

As of Thursday morning, the state had seen 205,399 COVID-19 cases and 4,606 deaths. The number of new cases increased by 2,044 from Wednesday.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased to 7.68% on Thursday from 7.52% on Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations, meanwhile, fell slightly for the second consecutive day. Five fewer people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,573. Of those, 1,209 were in acute care and 364 were in intensive care.

Despite the drop in hospitalizations, the number of people in intensive care is at its highest level since mid-June.

Maryland has now surpassed 4.5 million total COVID-19 tests conducted since the pandemic began, reaching a total of 4,527,316. Of those, 2,177,942 people have tested negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 3,597 (84) Anne Arundel 17,318 (288) 12* Baltimore City 25,270 (561) 20* Baltimore County 30,187 (730) 26* Calvert 1,660 (38) 1* Caroline 1,003 (10) Carroll 3,442 (139) 3* Cecil 2,242 (47) 2* Charles 4,522 (103) 2* Dorchester 1,034 (17) Frederick 7,249 (144) 8* Garrett 874 (8) Harford 6,294 (102) 4* Howard 8,410 (144) 6* Kent 472 (23) 2* Montgomery 34,425 (928) 42* Prince George’s 42,458 (917) 26* Queen Anne’s 1,135 (26) 1* St. Mary’s 2,240 (64) Somerset 1,117 (9) Talbot 836 (7) Washington 4,570 (79) Wicomico 3,530 (59) Worcester 1,514 (38) 1* Data not available (41) 2*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 8,591 (1) 10-19 18,253 (3) 20-29 39,050 (27) 1* 30-39 36,625 (54) 6* 40-49 32,185 (142) 3* 50-59 30,396 (368) 20* 60-69 20,120 (731) 14* 70-79 11,663 (1,158) 28* 80+ 8,516 (2,120) 86* Data not available (2) Female 108,096 (2,241) 78* Male 97,303 (2,365) 80*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 61,290 (1,781) 57* Asian (NH) 4,084 (166) 6* White (NH) 62,676 (2,065) 79* Hispanic 38,586 (493) 13* Other (NH) 9,360 (49) Data not available 29,403 (52) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.