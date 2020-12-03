WJZ HOLIDAY SPECIALWatch the Monument Lighting in Baltimore tonight at 7:30 p.m.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HEBRON, Md. (WJZ) — Two adults and three children were displaced following a house fire in Wicomico County Wednesday night, the state fire marshal’s office said.

The fire broke out around 8:15 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of West Church Street in Hebron. Officials said the home’s occupants, including a pet, were able to escape.

Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office said the blaze began in an attached garage, but the cause remains under investigation.

The flames caused $200,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

