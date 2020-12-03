HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — With more children online these days, Howard County police want people to watch out for online predators.
Police have received several reports of sextortion involving minors. The predators convince the victims to give them explicit photos.
Once they have the photos, the predators threaten to release the photos unless the child pays them money through an online app. In one case, the victim was a nine-year-old child.
Police are asking parents to talk to their children.
The warning signs include anyone who invites the child into a private chat, or asks for photos or videos.
Police said the offender will usually pose as another child or teen. Parents can remind their child never to share pictures or videos.
They added parents should try to monitor the computer and cell phone apps their children are using.
If you suspect your child has been the victim of sextortion or child pornography, or uncover anything suggesting they may have been targeted for something similar, contact the Howard County Police Department at 410-313-2200. For more information and resources, contact The Listening Place: Howard County Child Advocacy Center at 410-313-2630.