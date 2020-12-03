Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As numerous southeast Baltimore residents went to log in to virtual work or school on Thursday, they found themselves unable to connect due to an Xfinity internet outage.
The internet provider reported an unplanned outage affecting between 1,000 and 2,500 customers centered around the 21224 ZIP code. A cut fiber is to blame for the outage.
Several other neighborhoods are also affected including Highlandtown, Fells Point and northeast Baltimore.
Crews are working to fix the cut cable.