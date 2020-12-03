Comments
HAMPSTEAD, MD. (WJZ) — Police arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife in their Hampstead home.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home in the 2600 block of Day Springe Drive at around 2:47 p.m. for a report of an assault with someone unconscious.
They found the suspect, Jeffrey Caples, 59, outside of his home. While checking the home, they found his wife, Kelly Caples, 57, on the first floor of the home.
Police said she had significant head trauma, puncture wounds to her chest and wounds on her hands. A hammer and a kitchen knife were found nearby.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
He is being detained at the Carroll County Detention Center.