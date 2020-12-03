WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced Thursday more than $1.4 million in federal funding to support Baltimore County’s COVID-19 emergency response efforts at schools.
“Our delegation remains committed to supporting state and local efforts to fight the ongoing pandemic and keep our communities safe,” the lawmakers said. “This new round of federal funding will help Baltimore County protect students and reduce the spread of the virus. In Congress, we will continue pushing for urgently needed funding for state and local governments so that our communities stay safe and emerge from the pandemic in a position of strength.”
The funding comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It will help disinfect buses and facilities at 175 schools countywide.
