By CBS Baltimore Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County is hoping to help some of the hardest-hit areas by giving out 4,000 PPE kits.

Each one is filled with alcohol wipes, gloves, hand sanitizers, masks and thermometers.

There’s also information on where to get tested.

So far, there have been two giveaways. Another one is set for Saturday at the East County Community Rec Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

