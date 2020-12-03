WJZ HOLIDAY SPECIALWatch the Monument Lighting in Baltimore tonight at 7:30 pm
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Layoffs across the country remain high Thursday morning.

More than 712,000 Americans filed for new unemployment benefits last week. Nearly 13,000 of them are Marylanders.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 28, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 128 18 6 23 6
Anne Arundel 421 88 38 180 19
Baltimore City 784 238 92 267 65
Baltimore County 925 263 108 314 51
Calvert 176 44 4 35 9
Caroline 29 4 1 9 2
Carroll 87 16 2 26 5
Cecil 133 36 8 23 2
Charles 142 23 10 35 5
Dorchester 73 12 1 14 1
Frederick 174 49 13 49 7
Garrett 73 15 2 7 1
Harford 232 37 13 60 10
Howard 196 49 25 84 9
Kent 85 12 4 8 2
Montgomery 674 201 80 271 21
Non – Maryland 1,673 320 84 151 24
Prince George’s 1,213 384 128 242 38
Queen Anne’s 35 3 3 10 4
Somerset 38 8 1 8 0
St. Mary’s 57 10 8 23 0
Talbot 29 10 4 12 1
Unknown 650 6 2 12 7
Washington 200 40 11 32 4
Wicomico 190 30 4 32 5
Worcester 148 22 8 45 17
Totals by Type: 8,565 1,938 660 1,972 315
Total Regular UI Claims: 8,565
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 4,225
Total New UI Claims: 12,790

Before the virus paralyzed the economy in March, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits each week had typically amounted to about 225,000.

It’s now nearly nine months after the pandemic struck and many employers are still being forced to slash jobs.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

