Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Layoffs across the country remain high Thursday morning.
More than 712,000 Americans filed for new unemployment benefits last week. Nearly 13,000 of them are Marylanders.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 28, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|128
|18
|6
|23
|6
|Anne Arundel
|421
|88
|38
|180
|19
|Baltimore City
|784
|238
|92
|267
|65
|Baltimore County
|925
|263
|108
|314
|51
|Calvert
|176
|44
|4
|35
|9
|Caroline
|29
|4
|1
|9
|2
|Carroll
|87
|16
|2
|26
|5
|Cecil
|133
|36
|8
|23
|2
|Charles
|142
|23
|10
|35
|5
|Dorchester
|73
|12
|1
|14
|1
|Frederick
|174
|49
|13
|49
|7
|Garrett
|73
|15
|2
|7
|1
|Harford
|232
|37
|13
|60
|10
|Howard
|196
|49
|25
|84
|9
|Kent
|85
|12
|4
|8
|2
|Montgomery
|674
|201
|80
|271
|21
|Non – Maryland
|1,673
|320
|84
|151
|24
|Prince George’s
|1,213
|384
|128
|242
|38
|Queen Anne’s
|35
|3
|3
|10
|4
|Somerset
|38
|8
|1
|8
|0
|St. Mary’s
|57
|10
|8
|23
|0
|Talbot
|29
|10
|4
|12
|1
|Unknown
|650
|6
|2
|12
|7
|Washington
|200
|40
|11
|32
|4
|Wicomico
|190
|30
|4
|32
|5
|Worcester
|148
|22
|8
|45
|17
|Totals by Type:
|8,565
|1,938
|660
|1,972
|315
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|8,565
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|4,225
|Total New UI Claims:
|12,790
Before the virus paralyzed the economy in March, the number of people applying for unemployment benefits each week had typically amounted to about 225,000.
It’s now nearly nine months after the pandemic struck and many employers are still being forced to slash jobs.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.