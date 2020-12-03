WJZ HOLIDAY SPECIALWatch the Monument Lighting in Baltimore tonight at 7:30 p.m.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed another endangered African penguin chick, they announced Thursday.

The Zoo said this is the fourth African penguin hatched at the Penguin Coast.

They added penguin breeding season is far from over and they hope to welcome more hatchlings soon.

