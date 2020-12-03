Comments
OLNEY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are searching for a suspect who they say was caught on camera vandalizing the same home three times in the past month.
Police say it happened at a home along the 17000 block of Cashell Road in Olney.
A suspect allegedly ripped down a Black Lives Matter flag that had been hanging from the victim’s second-story balcony, police say.
Police believe the same person spraypainted “Terrorist” and “I Hate America” on the property.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.