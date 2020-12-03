Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly robbing a Subway restaurant in Glen Burnie earlier this week.
Louis Matthew Obermaier and Darren Charles Coppersmith Jr. are currently being held without bond.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a possible theft on Monday at the Subway restaurant located in the 6900 block of Aviation Boulevard.
Responding officers spoke with the cashier of the restaurant who said two men threatened him with knives and took the cash register drawer.
Through investigation with Baltimore County Robbery detectives, the suspects were identified.
They were interviewed and admitted involvement in the robbery, as well as five robberies in Baltimore County.