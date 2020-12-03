Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore metro stations will be closed starting Friday night due to scheduled maintenance, the Maryland Transit Administration reports.
Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 through 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, Penn-North, Upton, State Center, Lexington Market, Charles Center, Shot Tower, and Johns Hopkins Metro stations will be closed.
A bus bridge will be in effect between Mondawmin and Johns Hopkins Stations.
“We regret any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to keep your ride safe,” the MTA writes.