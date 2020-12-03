Holidays often present a dizzying array of demands — cooking meals, shopping, baking, cleaning and entertaining, to name just a few. Under normal circumstances, stress and depression can swoop in uninvited. And now, with the coronavirus pandemic causing health concerns and changing holiday plans, you may be feeling additional stress.

Take steps to prevent the stress and depression that can descend during the holidays. Learn to recognize your holiday triggers, such as financial pressures or personal demands, so you can combat them before they lead to a meltdown. With a little planning and some positive thinking, you can find peace and joy during the holidays.

Follow these practical tips to help prevent and minimize the stress that accompanies the holidays.

Acknowledge your feelings. If someone close to you has recently died or you can’t be with loved ones for other reasons, realize that it’s normal to feel sadness and grief. It’s OK to take time to cry or express your feelings. You can’t force yourself to be happy just because it’s the holiday season.

Reach out. If you feel lonely or isolated, seek out community. Many churches and community centers offer online support groups and other virtual events, which can provide support and companionship. If you’re feeling stress during the holidays, it also may help to talk to a friend or family member about your concerns. Connect with loved ones via text, call or video chat. Volunteering your time or doing something to help others also is a good way to lift your spirits and broaden your friendships. For example, consider dropping off a meal and dessert at a friend’s home during the holidays.

Be realistic. The holidays don’t have to be perfect or just like last year. As families change and grow, traditions and rituals often change as well. Choose a few to hold on to and be open to creating new ones. For example, if your adult children or other relatives can’t come to your home, find new ways to celebrate together, such as sharing pictures, emails or videos. Or meet virtually on a video call.

Set aside differences. Accept family members and friends as they are and set aside grievances until a more appropriate time for discussion. And, be understanding if others get upset or distressed when something goes awry. Chances are they’re feeling the effects of holiday stress and depression, too.

Stick to a budget. Before you do your gift and food shopping, decide how much money you can afford to spend.

Plan ahead. Set aside specific days for shopping, baking, connecting with friends and other activities. Plan your menus. Make shopping lists.

Learn to say no. Saying yes when you should say no can leave you feeling resentful and overwhelmed. Friends and colleagues will understand if you can’t participate in every project or activity.

Don’t abandon healthy habits. Don’t let the holidays become a free-for-all. Overindulgence only adds to your stress and guilt.

Be aware of how the information culture can produce undue stress. Adjust the time you spend reading news and social media as you see fit.

Take a breather. Make some time for yourself. Find an activity you enjoy. Take a break by yourself. Spending just 15 minutes alone, without distractions, may refresh you enough to handle everything you need to do. Find something that reduces stress by clearing your mind, slowing your breathing and restoring inner calm.

Seek professional help if you need it. Despite your best efforts, you may find yourself feeling persistently sad or anxious, plagued by physical complaints, unable to sleep, irritable and hopeless, and unable to face routine chores. If these feelings last for a while, talk to your doctor or a mental health professional.

This article was written by the Mayo Clinic and distributed to us via LifeBridge Health.