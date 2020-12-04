Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Woodlawn man was killed in a shooting in Owings Mills Thursday night, the Baltimore County Police Department said Friday.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Pittston Circle. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Tyrelle Najee Melvin Wyche with at least one gunshot wound.
Wyche later died at a hospital.
Police believe the shooting may have been targeted.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.