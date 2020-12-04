Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 47-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore on Friday night.
Police were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Augusta Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man unconscious, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.
Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.