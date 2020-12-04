COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits New COVID Record With Nearly 3.8K New Cases In One Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A 75-year-old man died following a house fire in Baltimore County on Thursday, officials said.

The fire happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 4500 block of Fitch Avenue near Nottingham, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. When they arrived, firefighters found Michael Richard Praglowski unconscious in a second-floor bedroom next to a small extinguished fire.

Fire officials said Praglowski had been smoking while attached to medical oxygen.

The fire has been deemed accidental.

 

