Comments
NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A 75-year-old man died following a house fire in Baltimore County on Thursday, officials said.
The fire happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 4500 block of Fitch Avenue near Nottingham, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. When they arrived, firefighters found Michael Richard Praglowski unconscious in a second-floor bedroom next to a small extinguished fire.
Fire officials said Praglowski had been smoking while attached to medical oxygen.
The fire has been deemed accidental.