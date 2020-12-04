HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man who was allegedly seen entering a Hagerstown woman’s apartment while she was recording a TikTok video of herself dancing has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement days after being released on bond.
Hagerstown police arrested Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez on November 24, two days after they said he climbed onto the woman’s balcony and went into her apartment. The incident was reportedly caught on video, which is circulating widely on social media.
The woman, Hannah Viverette, described the incident in a post on Instagram, saying he had been making “uncomfortable advances” toward her for months.
Rodriguez-Gomez, who lives near the woman, faces five charges, including stalking and third-degree and fourth-degree burglary. Online court records show he posted a $5,000 unsecured signature bond on November 25.
In a statement Friday, ICE said they arrested Rodriguez-Gomez Thursday at his home for immigration violations.
Rodriguez-Gomez, a Mexican national in the U.S. illegally, is in ICE custody and has been served a notice to appear in the immigration case, the agency said.
A preliminary hearing in the Washington County case is scheduled for December 30.