Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to their torsos late Thursday.
Baltimore Police said officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 700 block of Dolphin Street around 11:22 p.m.
When they arrived, they canvassed the area and found a 21-year-old man wounded. He was taken to an area hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.
Officers then found a wounded 18-year-old in the 600 block of Dolphin Street. He is also in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.