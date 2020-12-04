COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits New Record With Nearly 3.8K Additional Cases In One Day
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer suffered non-life-threatening injures after being struck along I-83 South on Friday night, according to police.

According to police, the officer was struck on I-83 South, just past the Pepsi sign in north Baltimore.

Police said the officer was outside of their vehicle assisting a motorist when they were struck.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, police said.

No further information has been provided at this time.

