BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer suffered non-life-threatening injures after being struck along I-83 South on Friday night, according to police.
According to police, the officer was struck on I-83 South, just past the Pepsi sign in north Baltimore.
Police said the officer was outside of their vehicle assisting a motorist when they were struck.
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures, police said.
No further information has been provided at this time.
