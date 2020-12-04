TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson and the University of Maryland Baltimore County’s men’s basketball teams will not face off on Saturday afternoon as planned due to a positive COVID-19 test involving a member of Towson’s team, the Tigers announced Friday afternoon.
The game is being postponed “out of an abundance of caution” and both teams are trying to reschedule it, Towson said.
It’s the latest schedule change for the Tigers due to COVID-19. Towson had been scheduled to face Maryland on Tuesday but that game was canceled.
The Tigers’ home opener against Coppin State scheduled for Thursday was also postponed.
