WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday in favor of a bill that would decriminalize marijuana nationwide, a move Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby called in an op-ed a “critical step toward a more fair, just and trustworthy legal system.”
The bill, known as the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019, passed by a vote of 228-164. All seven of Maryland’s Democratic congressmen voted in favor, while the state’s lone Republican congressman, Andy Harris, voted in opposition.
The legislation removes marijuana from the list of scheduled substances and also removes criminal penalties for anyone who possesses, manufactures or distributes it. A 5% tax on cannabis products would be established, with the money going into a trust fund.
In an op-ed published Friday in the New York Daily News, Mosby and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said the country “must start by addressing one of the most egregious drivers of inequality: mass criminalization in part fueled by marijuana prohibition.”
“Given the Republican Senate and president, it’s not on the cusp of becoming law yet, but it’s nevertheless a huge step forward,” they added.
In January 2019, Mosby said her office would no longer prosecute cases of marijuana possession, arguing “there is no public safety value” in doing so. The change met pushback from some state officials.
In April of that year, judges denied Mosby’s request to dismiss convictions in nearly 5,000 marijuana possession cases.
Dear Lord, they are greedy too! The 5% tax on all cannabis products put in a Trust Fund. Just like the Social Security Trust Fund. NOPE> Pass a bill to help the industry and it is state adminsitred so Feds get NO money from this. They will already get federal taxes. GREED AND CORRUPTION
I will never favor legalizing it for recreational use. By all means tax the hell out of it, it is not a necessity it is a horrible dangerous addictive vice for losers. Recreational use of a dangerous gateway drug provides NO benefit to society. We all pay for what happens when stoned idiots get behind the wheel the same as drunks. We need to criminalize it not legalize it.
PS legalizing it does nothing to stop drug related crime- people still buy cheaper weed from their friendly neighborhood terrorist gang drug dealers, funding the cartels in Latin American that drive illegals into our country.