LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged after he allegedly solicited sex from an undercover state trooper who was posing as a 14-year-old boy on the Internet.
Ricardo Xavier Castillo of Hanover is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He’s being held without bail at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.
A Maryland State Police trooper with the Computer Crimes Unit was monitoring an online dating app while posing as a 14-year-old boy Thursday, when Castillo allegedly initiated a conversation with the goal of soliciting sex from the child. The suspect then suggested meeting the minor that day in Laurel.
Castillo arrived at the location around 5:05 p.m. That’s when state police, with an assist from a special agent assigned to the FBI’s Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force, arrested him on scene.
