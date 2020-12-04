BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Temperatures started on the mild side Friday, in the 50s, as rain moves in to Maryland.
It’s already drizzling in parts of the Baltimore metro region. Expect a break mid-morning, but then heavy rain moves in with even more overnight.
Meteorologist Tim Williams said close to two inches of rain is expected in southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore, including Ocean City.
About a half-inch of rain is expected in central Maryland, Williams said, and less is expected in the western part of the state.
Isolated flooding is possible in what he calls a “washout” overnight.
The good news, the rain is expected to be gone by mid-morning Saturday.
It will get breezy and temperatures will remain in the 40s.
