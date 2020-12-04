BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan says he’s ready to fast track the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine once it’s approved.
But, the next step is getting enough people to take it.
A recent poll by the University of Maryland finds 35 percent of Marylanders are reluctant to get the future vaccine.
According to health experts, to get the virus under control, roughly 70 percent of people need to get vaccinated.
The FDA is set to consider the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for emergency use authorization starting next week.
Both of those vaccines underwent clinical trials at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
