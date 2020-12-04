Comments
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police say they’ve arrested one of two suspects for the alleged armed robbery of a man doing laundry inside of his apartment building.
Nicholas Johnson, 22, of Crofton, is in custody, police say.
Late on Wednesday night, police say Johnson and a second suspect tried to rob the victim in the 300 block of Hillview Drive in Brooklyn Park.
The victim ran into his apartment and the suspects fled.
Police stopped Johnson nearby and took him into custody.
They’re still looking for the second suspect.