PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officers interrupted an armed robbery at a Parkville CVS earlier this week, body camera video the department released Friday shows.
The video shows officers walking into the CVS in the 2900 block of East Joppa Road to find an armed suspect behind the counter. Two officers order the man to the ground before taking his gun.
Two other suspects reportedly jumped out a window but were arrested following a short chase.
The suspects’ names were not immediately available.
