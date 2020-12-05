Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore City on Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Brighton Street just before 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers also responded to the unit block of South Carey Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on either of these shootings should contact police immediately.