By CBS Baltimore Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was injured after being shot inside of a home in Montgomery Village on Saturday evening.

Police say it happened inside of a home in the 19400 blk of Brassie Pl in Montgomery Village.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

No further information has been provided at this time.

