MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was injured after being shot inside of a home in Montgomery Village on Saturday evening.
Police say it happened inside of a home in the 19400 blk of Brassie Pl in Montgomery Village.
The boy was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 6, 2020
