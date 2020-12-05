Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department wants to make the holidays special for the community.
This weekend, they worked with Toys for Tots to donate gifts to children.
The Pep Boys Speed Shop in Glen Burnie collected bikes to donate.
“We’re spreading those bikes and toys out,” Jeremy Cornwell, of Pep Boys Speed Shop in Glen Burnie, said. “That was the best thing in the world was to get a new bike and go riding on it. So that’s actually what we’re doing here today.”
Police say about 180 families were able to receive toys because of the event.