BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens President Dick Cass released a statement on Saturday after the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

Cass said the Ravens were informed by the NFL that there were “at least four unique strains of COVID-19” within the team’s facility.

“Based on information provided by the NFL, we have learned that we had at least four unique strains of COVID-19 in our facility,” Cass said. “Three of the four were stopped and not spread within our organization. Unfortunately, the fourth was a highly-contagious strain and spread throughout our organization.”

Cass said the team has taken the virus “very, very seriously” since the beginning of the season and developed a protocol with the health and safety of every organization in mind.

“Throughout the season, the NFL has updated the protocol to reflect new knowledge about the coronavirus and its spread,” Cass said. “We believe in the protocol and made every effort to adhere to it. We strive not only to “play like a Raven” but also to “comply like a Raven.”

The team’s president added that the Ravens will be vigilant moving forward to ensure an outbreak does not happen again.

“We cannot undo what has occurred. But, we can do our best to learn from what has happened and be vigilant moving forward to ensure that it does not happen again. As the recent experience has shown us, this virus does not need a large opening to spread within an organization, and 99% compliance is not a passing grade when dealing with this virus. To our community, our neighbors, our fans and families, we say: Please learn from what happened here. This virus is serious. Very serious. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Let’s beat this virus together. Thank you.”

The outbreak within the organization forced the Ravens-Steelers game set for Thanksgiving night to be moved three times.

On Saturday, the Ravens reduced their COVID-19/Reserve List to just 10 players. The team has not had a positive test for four straight days.

Baltimore will host the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night.