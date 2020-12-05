Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City mayor-elect Brandon Scott is out of quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19.
He had another test on Friday and got another negative result.
Scott started self-isolating after learning he may have been exposed to COVID-19, but he never had any symptoms.
Out of an abundance of caution, he chose to isolate until multiple tests came back negative.
His virtual inauguration is still scheduled for Tuesday
