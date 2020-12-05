COVID-19 IN MD:State Hits Second-Most Cases In Single-Day With 3.1K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City mayor-elect Brandon Scott is out of quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19.

He had another test on Friday and got another negative result.

Scott started self-isolating after learning he may have been exposed to COVID-19, but he never had any symptoms.

Out of an abundance of caution, he chose to isolate until multiple tests came back negative.

His virtual inauguration is still scheduled for Tuesday

CBS Baltimore Staff

