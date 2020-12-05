COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A man was killed after a shooting in the parking lot of The Mall in Columbia Friday night, according to Howard County Police.
Police were called just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the parking lot in front of the Main Event entertainment venue.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, Anthony Patterson, 20, of Owings Mills, dead at the scene.
Officers remained at the scene and spoke to potential witnesses inside of Main Event.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at the scene. No one else was injured.
Through preliminary investigation, police believe that Patterson and the unknown suspect had a verbal altercation before the shooting occurred.
At this stage of the investigation, there are no indications that Patterson knew the suspect before the incident.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case.
The investigation remains ongoing.