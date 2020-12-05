Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ve seen DJ Kopec raise $1 million for charity from his quarantine dance parties. Now, he’s back at it with another hit on the way, donating over 20,000 toys to children for the holidays.
Kopec collected 29,600 gifts on Saturday night with his Stuff the Train Toy Drive event at the B&O Railroad Museum.
The gifts collected will be donated to kids at several locations like Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.
“This is what we’re calling the Grand Finale of 2020,” Chris Kopec said. “I think most importantly, we’re trying to keep those holiday traditions going and one of those is giving in the holiday spirit.”
For weeks, the Kopec family has been working hard leading up to this event.