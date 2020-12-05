COVID-19 IN MD:
COVID-19 In Maryland: State Hits Second Most Cases In Single-Day With 3.1K
It’s Academic: December 5, 2020
By
CBS Baltimore Staff
December 5, 2020 at 4:54 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
South River High School: 495
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute: 350
George Washington Carver: 240
CBS
Baltimore Staff
More from
CBS Baltimore Staff
