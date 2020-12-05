PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost every aspect of life, but many are leaning on an old tradition for a sense of normalcy this holiday season.

At Frostee Tree Farm in Perry Hall, it’s slim pickings for the perfect Christmas tree this year.

“Last weekend was an awfully good weekend for us,” Paul Stiffler, Owner of Frostee Tree Farm, said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Stiffler said this year, the pandemic has people cooped up inside their homes. Now, they’re looking for something to do outside and it’s leading to a boom in business.

“It seems like it’s bringing more family value aspects out among families and they’re thinking more of doing family things together,” he said.

Stiffler said right now they’re experiencing a tree shortage. Weather conditions in the past have made it difficult to grow healthy trees and families are rushing to get their hands on the tallest one.

Michelle Kokosinski and her family said they’ve looked long and hard to find their perfect Christmas tree.

“I think this is one of the few things this year that we’re actually going to be able to do,” she said.

Christmas tree farms say if you’re still searching for the perfect Christmas tree, this weekend is the best weekend to do it.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.