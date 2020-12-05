WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced Friday more than $8 million in federal funding to support Community Health Centers across the state.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The awardees include:
- $2,230,583 – Choptank Community Health System, Inc.
- $2,830,642 – Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.
- $3,123,868 – Total Health Care, Inc.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, community health centers in Maryland and across the country have played a vital role in providing quality and affordable care to American families. This new federal investment in Maryland CHCs will help shore up medical supplies, protect health care workers, and improve the delivery of care,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland is grateful for our healthcare heroes, and we will continue working to secure additional funding to keep them and their patients safe.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, the lawmakers announced more than $742 million in federal assistance, created through the CARES Act, for hospitals and healthcare providers.
In the spring, the Maryland delegation announced more than $15 million in federal funding for CHCs, and another $6.9 million to increase testing capacity at CHCs.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.