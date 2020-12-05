COLUMBIA (WJZ) — A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of the Mall in Columbia Friday night, according to Howard County Police.
Around 10:23p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot in front of the Main Event entertainment venue.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, 20 year-old Anthony Patterson of Owings Mills, dead at the scene.
Officers remained at the scene and spoke to potential witnesses inside Main Event.
Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at the scene. No one else was injured.
Through preliminary investigation, police believe that Patterson and the unknown shooter had a verbal altercation before the shooting occurred. At this stage of the investigation, there are no indications that Patterson knew the suspect before the incident.
Detectives believe the suspect fled the scene and there is no ongoing threat in the area.
The suspect has not been identified and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in the case.
This investigation is ongoing.