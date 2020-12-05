OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County have charged a man who they say fatally shot his stepson in Oxon Hill.
The suspect is 50-year-old Timothy Tyrone Rice. He is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson, 33-year-old Levi Harrison James, according to police.
Police responded to the 4900 block of Winthrop Street on December 2 just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim inside of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute.
Rice is charged with first and second-degree murder and additional charges. A court commissioner ordered him held without bond at the Department of Corrections.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.