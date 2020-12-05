COVID-19 IN MD:COVID-19 In Maryland: State Hits Second Most Cases In Single-Day With 3.1K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University announced on Saturday all activities for the men’s basketball team have been temporarily suspended due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

The positive test came on Friday during morning testing for the team and was confirmed via PCR test on Saturday, the University said.

Following COVID-19 safety guidelines, Towson’s home contests against George Washington on Dec. 7, La Salle on Dec. 16 and Morgan State on Dec. 19 have all been postponed.

Towson will attempt to reschedule some or all of these games, the University said.

The Tigers’ next scheduled game is on Dec. 22 at George Mason.

