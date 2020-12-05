Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University announced on Saturday all activities for the men’s basketball team have been temporarily suspended due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.
The positive test came on Friday during morning testing for the team and was confirmed via PCR test on Saturday, the University said.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Following COVID-19 safety guidelines, Towson’s home contests against George Washington on Dec. 7, La Salle on Dec. 16 and Morgan State on Dec. 19 have all been postponed.
Towson will attempt to reschedule some or all of these games, the University said.
The Tigers’ next scheduled game is on Dec. 22 at George Mason.