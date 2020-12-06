Essex, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect has been arrested and charged for shooting a man in Essex on December 5, according to Baltimore County Police.
27 year-old Ivan Tianto Turner Jr of the 1000 block of Punjab Drive, has been arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, and firearm use.
On December 5 just before 4 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Punjab Drive for a call of shots fired.
When officers arrived they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Detectives determined the incident was domestic related and were able to identify Turner as the suspect.
Turner was located and arrested in the Essex area. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.