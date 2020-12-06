Charles County, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County Master Corporal died Saturday evening due to complications associated with COVID-19, according to Sheriff Troy Berry of Charles County Sheriff’s Department.
(1/2) Message from
Sheriff Troy Berry
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Master Corporal Robert Cadrette, ID #304, who died this evening from complications associated with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/UJQMoBPcg9
— Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) December 6, 2020
Master Corporal Robert Cadrette was a 22-year-veteran of the Agency and was assigned to the Special Services Division in the Property Management Section.
“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts,” Sheriff Troy Berry wrote. “We will have more details in the days to come.”