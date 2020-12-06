ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the positivity rate to 8.14%, according to the State Department of Health.
The state added 2,643 new confirmed cases, bringing the total up to 215,027 confirmed cases. The positivity rate also rose 0.10%, with the total now at 8.14%.
Twenty-six new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,685.
The number of those currently hospitalized dropped by twenty-two, lowering the number to 1,576. Of those hospitalized, 1,183 are in acute care, while 393 are in intensive care.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 4,685,476 tests conducted, with 2,225,595 coming back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|4,071
|(87)
|Anne Arundel
|18,193
|(291)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|26,194
|(574)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|31,416
|(746)
|26*
|Calvert
|1,724
|(38)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,047
|(10)
|Carroll
|3,681
|(139)
|3*
|Cecil
|2,391
|(50)
|2*
|Charles
|4,717
|(103)
|2*
|Dorchester
|1,085
|(17)
|Frederick
|7,719
|(146)
|8*
|Garrett
|976
|(9)
|Harford
|6,574
|(107)
|4*
|Howard
|8,813
|(149)
|6*
|Kent
|507
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|35,998
|(938)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|44,057
|(928)
|26*
|Queen Anne’s
|1,205
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|2,395
|(66)
|Somerset
|1,171
|(9)
|Talbot
|880
|(7)
|Washington
|4,991
|(82)
|Wicomico
|3,640
|(60)
|Worcester
|1,582
|(38)
|1*
|Data not available
|(42)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|9,117
|(1)
|10-19
|19,164
|(3)
|20-29
|40,817
|(27)
|1*
|30-39
|38,207
|(55)
|6*
|40-49
|33,635
|(149)
|4*
|50-59
|31,890
|(372)
|20*
|60-69
|21,104
|(737)
|14*
|70-79
|12,241
|(1,175)
|29*
|80+
|8,852
|(2,164)
|87*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|113,122
|(2,282)
|80*
|Male
|101,905
|(2,403)
|81*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|63,725
|(1,815)
|59*
|Asian (NH)
|4,276
|(167)
|7*
|White (NH)
|66,317
|(2,115)
|79*
|Hispanic
|39,924
|(497)
|14*
|Other (NH)
|9,764
|(48)
|Data not available
|31,021
|(43)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.