COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.6K New Cases, Positivity Rate At 8.14%
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the positivity rate to 8.14%, according to the State Department of Health.

The state added 2,643 new confirmed cases, bringing the total up to 215,027 confirmed cases. The positivity rate also rose 0.10%, with the total now at 8.14%.

Twenty-six new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,685.

The number of those currently hospitalized dropped by twenty-two, lowering the number to 1,576. Of those hospitalized, 1,183 are in acute care, while 393 are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 4,685,476 tests conducted, with 2,225,595 coming back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county. Probable deaths are listed with an asterisk.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 4,071 (87)
Anne Arundel 18,193 (291) 12*
Baltimore City 26,194 (574) 21*
Baltimore County 31,416 (746) 26*
Calvert 1,724 (38) 1*
Caroline 1,047 (10)
Carroll 3,681 (139) 3*
Cecil 2,391 (50) 2*
Charles 4,717 (103) 2*
Dorchester 1,085 (17)
Frederick 7,719 (146) 8*
Garrett 976 (9)
Harford 6,574 (107) 4*
Howard 8,813 (149) 6*
Kent 507 (23) 2*
Montgomery 35,998 (938) 45*
Prince George’s 44,057 (928) 26*
Queen Anne’s 1,205 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 2,395 (66)
Somerset 1,171 (9)
Talbot 880 (7)
Washington 4,991 (82)
Wicomico 3,640 (60)
Worcester 1,582 (38) 1*
Data not available (42) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 9,117 (1)
10-19 19,164 (3)
20-29 40,817 (27) 1*
30-39 38,207 (55) 6*
40-49 33,635 (149) 4*
50-59 31,890 (372) 20*
60-69 21,104 (737) 14*
70-79 12,241 (1,175) 29*
80+ 8,852 (2,164) 87*
Data not available (2)
Female 113,122 (2,282) 80*
Male 101,905 (2,403) 81*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 63,725 (1,815) 59*
Asian (NH) 4,276 (167) 7*
White (NH) 66,317 (2,115) 79*
Hispanic 39,924 (497) 14*
Other (NH) 9,764 (48)
Data not available 31,021 (43) 2*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

