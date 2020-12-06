UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police rescued a kayaker who had capsized from a marsh in Patuxent River Park in Prince George’s County later Saturday evening.
State police said the Prince George’s County Emergency Operations Center received a 911 call from someone who found a stranded kayaker stuck in the mud in the marsh.
The kayaker had been able to swim to shore, but got stuck in the mud in a marshy area, the person who found them told the emergency center.
Prince George’s County Fire responded, but was unable to move any closer to them, so they called state police for a helicopter to find and rescue the kayaker.
The helicopter responded and hoisted the kayaker up to them. Once the kayaker was secured, they flew them to Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital, police said.