BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to play Tuesday versus Dallas, per an ESPN report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says per his sources Jackson is expected to come off the reserve/COVID19 list before Tuesday’s game against the Cowboys.

Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson is expected to come off Reserve/COVID19 list and start Tuesday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

On Thursday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on whether or not his star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, would play in Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s still too early to announce,” Harbaugh told the media Thursday. “There’s no season-ending injures. So, beyond that, I really won’t have any other comments on any of that right now.”

Jackson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday, November 27, along with Patrick Ricard, Justin Madubuike and Morgan Cox.

Ravens President Dick Cass released a statement on Saturday after the recent COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

Cass said the Ravens were informed by the NFL that there were “at least four unique strains of COVID-19” within the team’s facility.

“Based on information provided by the NFL, we have learned that we had at least four unique strains of COVID-19 in our facility,” Cass said. “Three of the four were stopped and not spread within our organization. Unfortunately, the fourth was a highly-contagious strain and spread throughout our organization.”

Cass said the team has taken the virus “very, very seriously” since the beginning of the season and developed a protocol with the health and safety of every organization in mind.

“Throughout the season, the NFL has updated the protocol to reflect new knowledge about the coronavirus and its spread,” Cass said. “We believe in the protocol and made every effort to adhere to it. We strive not only to “play like a Raven” but also to “comply like a Raven.”

The outbreak within the organization forced the Ravens-Steelers game set for Thanksgiving night to be moved three times. Backup quarterbacks Robert Griffin III started during the Steelers game and Trace McSorley made his first NFL appearance. The Ravens ultimately fell to the undefeated Steelers, 19-14.

On Saturday, the Ravens reduced their COVID-19/Reserve List to just 10 players. The team has not had a positive test for four straight days.

