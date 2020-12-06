Montgomery Village, Md. (WJZ) — A two year-old boy was shot while inside a home in Montgomery Village on Saturday, according to Montgomery County Police.
Around 5:18pm, the Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call stating a 2 year-old boy had been shot in the lower extremities.
The caller, who identified themselves as a family member, stated the shooting occurred inside a home in the 19400 block of Brassie Place.
The caller drove the two year-old to a local hospital for treatment. The injuries were non-life threatening.
During the investigation, detectives spoke to multiple witnesses who were inside the home with the shooting occurred.
While there, detectives discovered evidence that the victim had been shot inside the home and were able to determine the 2 year-old did not live at the location.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding how the victim was shot, including whether the shooting was accidental or a criminal act.
Child Protective Services were also notified.
Investigators ask that anyone with information about this shooting to contact the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770. Callers may remain anonymous.