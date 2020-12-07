COVID-19 IN MD:Over 2.3K Cases As Hospitalizations, State Positivity Rate Fall Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Baltimore County Sunday morning, county police said.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway at Rossville Boulevard. Police said the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was heading east through the intersection when they hit the back of a Toyota Camry and side-swiped a Lexus, which pushed the Lexus into a Nissan Altima. The latter three cars were stopped for a red light.

The driver of the Camry, 54-year-old Charles Scott Himmelman of Edgemere, died at an area hospital. The drivers of the Lexus and Pathfinder suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

