PITTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a 32-year-old man named David Hall who has not been seen since November 20.
Police said he is known to frequent the Seaford, Delaware area.
UPDATE: Mr. Hall is 32, not 22, as previously reported. We regret the error. Again, anyone with information on Hall's wherabouts is asked to contact @mdsp Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. SHARE: https://t.co/P2j3PARFlh
— MD State Police (@MDSP) December 7, 2020
Police originally said Hall was 22 but have since corrected his age to 32-years-old.
Anyone with any information on where he may be is asked to contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.