By CBS Baltimore Staff
PITTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are searching for a 32-year-old man named David Hall who has not been seen since November 20.

Police said he is known to frequent the Seaford, Delaware area.

Police originally said Hall was 22 but have since corrected his age to 32-years-old.

Anyone with any information on where he may be is asked to contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

